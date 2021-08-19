Lynyrd Skynyrd Concert Due To Covid-19 Issues

(hennemusic) Lynyrd Skynyrd have canceled an August 19th concert in the upstate New York city of Canandaigua due, in part, to Covid-19 issues, the band revealed via social media.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances and a COVID illness within the Lynyrd Skynyrd band, we are unable to perform this Thursday, August 19 at Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center," says the band on social media.

"The show has been canceled and will not be rescheduled at this time. Please reach out to your point of purchase location for ticket refunds. We apologize in advance for the inconvenience."

News of the shutdown follows word that guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for Covid-19, that resulted in the postponement of four dates last week on the band's Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour. Read more here.

