Slipknot's Corey Taylor 'Very, Very Sick' With Covid-19

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor shared in a video message to fans that he is "very, very sick" and has tested positive for Covid-19.

Taylor was scheduled to appear at the Astronomican convention this weekend in Ann Arbor, Michigan, but has been forced to pull out due to the illness.

He shared a video message via the event's Facebook page and said, "I hope everybody's well. I wish I had better news. I woke up today and tested positive and I'm very, very sick.

"So, I'm not going to be able to make it this weekend and I'm absolutely devastated. I'm so sorry. I hope everyone has a good time and I promise you I will absolutely try to get back there as soon as I can.

advertisement

"I should be okay, it's the flu. I'm vaccinated, so I'm not worried. But I certainly wouldn't want to spread it to anyone else. So, everybody be safe out there and thank you so much. And I will see you again, I promise."

Related Stories

Corey Taylor Announces Summer CMFTour Dates

Slipknot and Stone Sour's Corey Taylor Announces CMFTour

Corey Taylor Unplugs For 'Samantha's Gone'

Corey Taylor Releases 'Samantha's Gone' Video

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Prevented From Joining Anthrax 2020 In Review

Metallica, Mastodon, Corey Taylor Lead Alice In Chains Tribute

Slipknot Discussing Doing New Album Next Year Says Corey Taylor

Corey Taylor Unplugs For 'Black Eyes Blue'

Corey Taylor Shares 'Halfway Down' Video From Forum Or Against 'Em Event

News > Corey Taylor