Unreleased Van Halen Material In The Vault Says Sammy Hagar

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar says in a new interview that there is some unreleased material in the vault from his time with the band, but "not that much".
Hagar spoke to Ultimate Classic Rock about his upcoming Las Vegas Residency and during the chat he was asked about a 5150 era demo called "I Want Some Action" that he and bandmate Michael Anthony recently teased via social media.
In the edited interview, Hagar was asked if there was more material in the vault aside from that demo and he responded, "There's maybe a few more there.
"There were two songs that we actually finished, 90% finished, that we never got mixed, and they never made a record. One was from Balance, and the other one was from OU812."
He explained, "One was kind of a midtempo ballad-y 'Can't Stop Loving You' kind of song. The other one was a heavy 'Poundcake' rocker kind of thing. ... I don't know if it was just my lyrics or the music just didn't have that shiny thing that Van Halen had, when every song was great."
Back in June, Hagar and Anthony launched social media pages called "Van Hagar / Other Half". Sammy said at the time, Sammy said, "Hey everybody, I've got some fresh news for you. Mikey and I have been checking out our old vintage footage of stuff we've been doing over the years with Van Hagar years and all that, and we found some of the coolest stuff. And we're digging and we're digging - we're finding nuggets every day and we're gonna share 'em with you."
Anthony added, "Hey, everyone keeps asking us, 'Why don't you post more of the Van Hagar years stuff?' Well, guess what. You've got it. We're gonna go through, dig through some of the archived stuff, try to find stuff you haven't seen before - maybe some stuff that we haven't seen in decades - and throw it up, and maybe post a couple of comments to go along with it." Check out the Facebook page here.
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Plays First Stadium Concert
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Play First Concert
Eddie Van Halen and Ozzy Osbourne On 'Demon Drink' Episode of Backstaged
Sammy Hagar Would Change Eddie Van Halen Parts Of 'Red'
Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH Headline Dates
Van Halen Hagar Era Full Band Interview Finally Released
Wolfgang Van Halen Scores No. 1 Debut With Mammoth WVH Album
Sammy Hagar And Michael Anthony Launch Van Hagar - Other Half Pages
Wolfgang Addresses Unreleased Van Halen Songs Rumors
Slipknot's Corey Taylor 'Very, Very Sick' With Covid-19- Unreleased Van Halen Material In The Vault Says Sammy Hagar- more
Iron Maiden Share New Song 'Stratego'- Metallica Stream Live 'Of Wolf And Man' Video- Rolling Stones Expand 'Tattoo You'- more
Metallica's 'Sad But True' Given The Royal Blood Treatment- Dimebag Darrell's Estate Files Lawsuit Against Dean Guitars- Lynyrd Skynyrd- more
Korn Tour Shakeup After Frontman Tests Positive For Covid-19- Journey Announce Las Vegas Residency- Stone Temple Pilots And Bush Tour- more
Caught In The Act: The Black Crowes Live 2021
Travel News, Trips and Tips: August 2021
Joe Bonamassa - Now Serving: Royal Tea Live from the Ryman
Live: King Crimson Live In Scottsdale
Sites and Sounds: Park City Song Summit
Slipknot's Corey Taylor 'Very, Very Sick' With Covid-19
Unreleased Van Halen Material In The Vault Says Sammy Hagar
Asking Alexandria Share New Song 'Alone Again' And Set Album Release
Stone Temple Pilots Announce Fall Headline Tour
Queen Revisit 1981 South American Tour On 50th Anniversary Series
Whitesnake Stream 'All In The Name Of Love' 2021 Remix
Neil Young Launching Official Bootleg Series With 1970 Carnegie Hall Package
Singled Out: D.D. Verni & The Cadillac Band (Overkill)