.

Whitesnake Stream 'All In The Name Of Love' 2021 Remix

Bruce Henne | 08-21-2021

Cover art

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming a video for the new 2021 remix of "All In The Name Of Love", from the forthcoming expanded 25th anniversary reissue of their 1997 album, "Restless Heart."

Due October 29, the band's ninth studio record went on to reach the Top 10 in Sweden, Finland and Japan, and a Top 40 set in Coverdale's native UK, yet was never released in the US.

The 2021 reissues are led by a 4CD/DVD Super Deluxe Edition, which features newly-remastered and remixed versions of the original album, along with unreleased demos and studio outtakes. The DVD includes music videos and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the album with new interviews from Coverdale, while the set comes with a hardbound book filled with rare and unseen photos from the era.

A 2CD Deluxe Edition delivers the new remix plus the original album, newly remastered; a 2LP Deluxe Edition pressed on 180-gram silver vinyl features the newly remixed album; and, a single-disc version offers the newly-remixed album; in addition, all of the music will be available digitally through streaming services.

"All In The Name Of Love (2021 Remix)" follows "You're So Fine (2021 Remix)" as the second preview of the "Restless Heart" 25th anniversary reissue. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Whitesnake Stream 'All In The Name Of Love' 2021 Remix

