Queen's Roger Taylor Recruits KT Tunstall For New Single

Queen icon Roger Taylor has released a new single called "We're All Just Trying To Get By", which features KT Tunstall and comes from his forthcoming solo album, "Outsider".

The new record, Roger's first solo album in eight years, is set to hit stores on October 1st. He said of the new single, “I tried to highlight the great things in life.

“It's the simplest statement really. It's what every life force on Earth is doing: just trying to get by and proliferate and exist. That's all we are trying to do, from plants to animals to humans, trying to survive. For all our troubles and everything, every sort of life is all just trying to get by. Also, of course, we are in the middle of a bloody pandemic.”

Roger explained how KT became involved, “The track was all finished and it was suggested it might be nice if we got KT involved. I love what she did, I think it really adds to the track. And she's very clever. I think people forget that she was really the pioneer as far as I know of looping, the looping technique which obviously Ed Sheeran is brilliant at and has made very popular. But I remember her doing it, what, 15 years ago? Fantastic. She's a very talented singer and musician and it's lovely to have her on the track. It's a very nice partnership.”

Tunstall shared, “It was the coolest surprise Roger getting in touch during lockdown and asking me to lend my vocals to this great and meaningful song. What a pleasure to work with such a brilliant writer and musical hero.” Stream the song below:

