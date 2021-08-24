.

Rolling Stones Charlie Watts Dead At 80

Keavin Wiggins | 08-24-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Facebook capture

The Rolling Stones have confirmed the very sad news via social media that Charlie Watts passed away on Tuesday morning (August 24) in a London hospital.

The band shared the following statement from his spokesperson via Facebook, "'It is with immense sadness that we announced the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.

"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation.

"We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."

Related Stories


Rolling Stones Charlie Watts Dead At 80

Rolling Stones Expand 'Tattoo You' For 40th Anniversary

Charlie Watts Sitting Out Rolling Stones Tour

The Rolling Stones Announce 2021 U.S. No Filter Tour Dates

The Rolling Stones Expanding 'Tattoo You' For 40th Anniversary

Rolling Stones Share Live 'Midnight Rambler' Video

Rolling Stones Share Live 'Midnight Rambler' Video

Rolling Stones Share 'You Got Me Rocking' Live Video

Rolling Stones Share Live 'Start Me Up' Video

Rolling Stones Mark 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' Anniversary

News > Rolling Stones

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rolling Stones Charlie Watts Dead At 80- Corey Taylor 'Out Of The Woods' In Covid-19 Battle- Shinedown Preview 'Attention Attention!' Film- more

Sex Pistols Members Win Legal Battle Against Johnny Rotten- Rob Thomas Reunites With Carlos Santana At Special Show- Journey- more

Sleep Signals Involved in Serious Accident On P.O.D. Tour- Jerry Lee Lewis Pays Tribute To Don Everly- Between The Buried And Me- more

Slipknot's Corey Taylor 'Very, Very Sick' With Covid-19- Unreleased Van Halen Material In The Vault Says Sammy Hagar- more

Reviews

MorleyView Polychuck

Caught In The Act: The Black Crowes Live 2021

Travel News, Trips and Tips: August 2021

Joe Bonamassa - Now Serving: Royal Tea Live from the Ryman

Live: King Crimson Live In Scottsdale

advertisement
Latest News

Rolling Stones Charlie Watts Dead At 80

The Killers Land No. 1 Debut With 'Pressure Machine'

Black Label Society Release 'Set You Free' Video and Announce Album

Tetrarch Premiere 'Stitch Me Up' Video

Carrie Underwood To Premiere New Sunday Night Football Opener

Singled Out: Matt Rosa's Times Have Changed

Corey Taylor 'Out Of The Woods' In Covid-19 Battle

Shinedown Preview 'Attention Attention!' Film