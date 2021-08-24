The Rolling Stones have confirmed the very sad news via social media that Charlie Watts passed away on Tuesday morning (August 24) in a London hospital.
The band shared the following statement from his spokesperson via Facebook, "'It is with immense sadness that we announced the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.
"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation.
"We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."
Rolling Stones Expand 'Tattoo You' For 40th Anniversary
Charlie Watts Sitting Out Rolling Stones Tour
The Rolling Stones Announce 2021 U.S. No Filter Tour Dates
The Rolling Stones Expanding 'Tattoo You' For 40th Anniversary
Rolling Stones Share Live 'Midnight Rambler' Video
Rolling Stones Share Live 'Midnight Rambler' Video
Rolling Stones Share 'You Got Me Rocking' Live Video
Rolling Stones Share Live 'Start Me Up' Video
Rolling Stones Mark 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' Anniversary
Rolling Stones Charlie Watts Dead At 80- Corey Taylor 'Out Of The Woods' In Covid-19 Battle- Shinedown Preview 'Attention Attention!' Film- more
Sex Pistols Members Win Legal Battle Against Johnny Rotten- Rob Thomas Reunites With Carlos Santana At Special Show- Journey- more
Sleep Signals Involved in Serious Accident On P.O.D. Tour- Jerry Lee Lewis Pays Tribute To Don Everly- Between The Buried And Me- more
Slipknot's Corey Taylor 'Very, Very Sick' With Covid-19- Unreleased Van Halen Material In The Vault Says Sammy Hagar- more
Caught In The Act: The Black Crowes Live 2021
Travel News, Trips and Tips: August 2021
Joe Bonamassa - Now Serving: Royal Tea Live from the Ryman
Live: King Crimson Live In Scottsdale
Rolling Stones Charlie Watts Dead At 80
The Killers Land No. 1 Debut With 'Pressure Machine'
Black Label Society Release 'Set You Free' Video and Announce Album
Tetrarch Premiere 'Stitch Me Up' Video
Carrie Underwood To Premiere New Sunday Night Football Opener
Singled Out: Matt Rosa's Times Have Changed
Corey Taylor 'Out Of The Woods' In Covid-19 Battle
Shinedown Preview 'Attention Attention!' Film