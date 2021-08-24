Rolling Stones Charlie Watts Dead At 80

The Rolling Stones have confirmed the very sad news via social media that Charlie Watts passed away on Tuesday morning (August 24) in a London hospital.

The band shared the following statement from his spokesperson via Facebook, "'It is with immense sadness that we announced the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.

"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation.

"We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."

