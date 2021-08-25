Banger Films' Triumph Documentary Premiere Announced

(hennemusic) It has been announced that The Triumph documentary, "Rock & Roll Machine", will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Friday, September 10.
Produced by Banger Films, the feature details the story of one of Canada's biggest rock acts of the 1980s - from their humble beginnings as staples of the Toronto club circuit in the mid-'70s to selling out arenas and stadiums all across North America with their legendary live shows.
Formed in Mississauga, ON as a four-piece outfit in 1975, it was the addition of guitarist Rik Emmett to the lineup a few months later that led to Triumph re-launching as a trio that would see the release of a self-titled debut album in 1976 before 1977's follow-up, "Rock & Roll Machine", began to gain some attention from US radio.
Triumph would go on to release 9 studio albums ahead of Emmett's departure in 1988; a tenth record, 1992's "Edge Of Excess", rounded out the catalogue before the group essentially disbanded the following year.
The 2021 film sees Emmett reunite with drummer Gil Moore and bassist Mike Levine to play a three-song set that marked the band's first performance in 11 years, as well as its first as a pure three-piece power trio in 31 years.
Triumph are streaming a video trailer as a preview to the TIFF premiere of "Rock & Roll Machine." It can be streamed here.
Triumph To Be Record Store Day Ambassadors and Release Box Set
Images of Eden Share Video For Cover Of Triumph's 'Fight The Good Fight'
Triumph Members Have Discussed Making New Music
Rik Emmett Discusses Triumph Documentary 'Lay It On The Line'
Triumph's Rik Emmett Reissues 11 Solo Albums
Triumph Revisiting Classics For 30th Anniversary
Triumph Fans Needed For Official Documentary Event
Triumph In The Studio For Just A Game Anniversary
Volbeat To Share Triumphant Hometown Show In New Concert Film
Nirvana Sued By 'Nevermind' Album Cover Baby- The Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To Charlie Watts- Pearl Jam- more
Rolling Stones Charlie Watts Dead At 80- Corey Taylor 'Out Of The Woods' In Covid-19 Battle- Shinedown Preview 'Attention Attention!' Film- more
Sex Pistols Members Win Legal Battle Against Johnny Rotten- Rob Thomas Reunites With Carlos Santana At Special Show- Journey- more
Sleep Signals Involved in Serious Accident On P.O.D. Tour- Jerry Lee Lewis Pays Tribute To Don Everly- Between The Buried And Me- more
RockPile: Ladies Edition- Ann Wilson, Ellen Foley, Josie Cotton and Laura Meade
Caught In The Act: The Black Crowes Live 2021
Travel News, Trips and Tips: August 2021
Joe Bonamassa - Now Serving: Royal Tea Live from the Ryman
Nirvana Sued By 'Nevermind' Album Cover Baby
The Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To Charlie Watts
KK's Priest 'Raise Your Fists' With New Video
Hot Water Music Ink New Album Deal And Announce Tour
Luke Combs Shares Easter Egg Filled 'Cold As You' Video
Singled Out: Foxera's Picture Perfect
Pearl Jam Preview Free No Code Concert Livestream
Late KISS Star Eric Carr Documentary In The Works