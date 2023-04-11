Devildriver Release 'If Blood Is Life' Video

(Freeman Promotions) Devildriver recently made their triumphant return with part two of their Dealing With Demons saga, their 10th full-length, 'Dealing With Demons Vol. II', out May 12, 2023 via Napalm Records. Once again produced and engineered by Steve Evetts with additional engineering from guitarist Mike Spreitzer, 'Dealing With Demons Vol. II' is inarguably heavier and relentlessly harsher than its predecessor - as proven last month with bludgeoning debut single, "Through the Depths".
Today, Devildriver have dropped another unrelenting track, entitled "If Blood is Life", plus an action-packed performance music video featuring exclusive footage from their recent US co-headline tour with labelmates Cradle of Filth. The dynamic anthem grips with an unforgettable hook and lead guitar lines, swaying with an undeniable headbang-worthy groove as it shifts between rhythmic passages.
Devildriver frontman Dez Fafara says about "If Blood is Life": "Shadows of the future, ghosts of your past walking the floor - why do these things haunt us as humans, when we should be focused on the fact that, like the chorus says, 'Time, it waits for no one, Time, it's worth the taking.' Learn to focus on the now, the here, the present."
Devildriver Go Through The Depths With New Video And Announce Album
