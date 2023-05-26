Triumph Stream Video Of Full 1983 US Festival Performance

(hennemusic) Triumph is streaming official DVD video of their legendary performance at the 1983 US Festival as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations.
The Canadian rockers joined Van Halen, Motley Crue, Ozzy Osbourne, Judas Priest and more for a May 29 appearance while on the road in support of their sixth album, "Never Surrender."
Almost half the set highlighted tracks from the record, as well as fan favorites from "Allied Forces", "Just A Game", and "Rock And Roll Machine."
"Playing on the 'Heavy Metal Sunday' was just amazing for us," recalls bassist Mike Levine. "It was really neat playing without our big production. We killed it. The band was hotter than a pistol. That day will always be locked in my memory - flying in on the chopper and looking at the endless amount of people and going, 'What have we got ourselves into here?!'"
Triumph is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the show by issuing a limited edition double-LP "Live at the US Festival" package, available exclusively via the official Triumph merch store at officialtriumphmerch.com.
Steam video of the US Festival performance here.
Triumph US Festival 40th Anniversary Special Edition Package Announced
Swizz Beatz Releases 'Hip Hop 50 Vol 2'
Devildriver Release 'If Blood Is Life' Video
Robert Jon & The Wreck Announce UK Tour
Metallica Share Rare Performance Of 'I Disappear' From Paris- Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Drastic Symphonies' Launch- more
Foo Fighters Recruit Violet Grohl For 'Show Me How'- blessthefall 'Wake the Dead' With New Video- Depeche Mode- more
Lonestar Reimagine 'I'm Already There' For Memorial Day- Ian Flanigan Helps Tribute Blake Shelton On Final The Voice Episode- more
Caught In The Act: Winger Live 2023
Live: The Psychedelic Furs Rock Orlando
Sites and Sounds: Jacksonville Jazz Festival
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band
Sites and Sounds: Milwaukee Metal Fest
Metallica Share Rare Performance Of 'I Disappear' From Paris
Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Drastic Symphonies' Launch
Motley Crue Stream Video Recap Of Sheffield Concert
Royal Blood Share 'Mountains At Midnight' Video To Announce New Album
Triumph Stream Video Of Full 1983 US Festival Performance
Tesla Stream 'Full Throttle Live' Album
Atreyu Announce Live Dates With Iron Maiden