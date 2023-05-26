Triumph Stream Video Of Full 1983 US Festival Performance

Video still

(hennemusic) Triumph is streaming official DVD video of their legendary performance at the 1983 US Festival as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations.

The Canadian rockers joined Van Halen, Motley Crue, Ozzy Osbourne, Judas Priest and more for a May 29 appearance while on the road in support of their sixth album, "Never Surrender."

Almost half the set highlighted tracks from the record, as well as fan favorites from "Allied Forces", "Just A Game", and "Rock And Roll Machine."

"Playing on the 'Heavy Metal Sunday' was just amazing for us," recalls bassist Mike Levine. "It was really neat playing without our big production. We killed it. The band was hotter than a pistol. That day will always be locked in my memory - flying in on the chopper and looking at the endless amount of people and going, 'What have we got ourselves into here?!'"

Triumph is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the show by issuing a limited edition double-LP "Live at the US Festival" package, available exclusively via the official Triumph merch store at officialtriumphmerch.com.

Steam video of the US Festival performance here.

