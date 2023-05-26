.

Triumph Stream Video Of Full 1983 US Festival Performance

Bruce Henne | 05-26-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Triumph Video still
Video still

(hennemusic) Triumph is streaming official DVD video of their legendary performance at the 1983 US Festival as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations.

The Canadian rockers joined Van Halen, Motley Crue, Ozzy Osbourne, Judas Priest and more for a May 29 appearance while on the road in support of their sixth album, "Never Surrender."

Almost half the set highlighted tracks from the record, as well as fan favorites from "Allied Forces", "Just A Game", and "Rock And Roll Machine."

"Playing on the 'Heavy Metal Sunday' was just amazing for us," recalls bassist Mike Levine. "It was really neat playing without our big production. We killed it. The band was hotter than a pistol. That day will always be locked in my memory - flying in on the chopper and looking at the endless amount of people and going, 'What have we got ourselves into here?!'"

Triumph is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the show by issuing a limited edition double-LP "Live at the US Festival" package, available exclusively via the official Triumph merch store at officialtriumphmerch.com.

Steam video of the US Festival performance here.

Related Stories
Triumph Stream Video Of Full 1983 US Festival Performance

Triumph US Festival 40th Anniversary Special Edition Package Announced

Swizz Beatz Releases 'Hip Hop 50 Vol 2'

Devildriver Release 'If Blood Is Life' Video

Robert Jon & The Wreck Announce UK Tour

More Triumph News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica Share Rare Performance Of 'I Disappear' From Paris- Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Drastic Symphonies' Launch- more

Foo Fighters Recruit Violet Grohl For 'Show Me How'- blessthefall 'Wake the Dead' With New Video- Depeche Mode- more

Day In Country

Lonestar Reimagine 'I'm Already There' For Memorial Day- Ian Flanigan Helps Tribute Blake Shelton On Final The Voice Episode- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Winger Live 2023

Live: The Psychedelic Furs Rock Orlando

Sites and Sounds: Jacksonville Jazz Festival

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band

Sites and Sounds: Milwaukee Metal Fest

Latest News

Metallica Share Rare Performance Of 'I Disappear' From Paris

Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Drastic Symphonies' Launch

Motley Crue Stream Video Recap Of Sheffield Concert

Royal Blood Share 'Mountains At Midnight' Video To Announce New Album

Triumph Stream Video Of Full 1983 US Festival Performance

Tesla Stream 'Full Throttle Live' Album

Atreyu Announce Live Dates With Iron Maiden

Singled Out: The 6ix's PIG