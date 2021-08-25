Hot Water Music Ink New Album Deal And Announce Tour

Hot Water Music have announced that they will be releasing a new album early next year under a new deal that they just inked with Equal Vision Records and also announced dates for a headline tour.
Daniel Sandshaw, General Manager for Equal Vision Records, had this to say about inking the band, "As a lifelong fan of Hot Water Music, I was apprehensive when we started to discuss the idea of working together.
"We had a lot of philosophical conversations and it became clear that what I wanted to hear as a fan aligned with what the band was aiming to do with the next album. I'm excited and honored to be a part of this next chapter with the guys."
The band will be hitting the road to promote the new record and have confirmed dates beginning on January 14th in Denver, CO at The Bluebird. See the other announced dates below:
01/14 - Denver, CO - The Bluebird
01/18 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
01/19 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir
01/21 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
01/22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy
02/09 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
02/10 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
02/11 - Detroit, MI - The Crofoot
02/12 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
03/23 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair
03/24 - New York, NY - Elsewhere
03/25 - Garwood, NJ - Crossroads
03/26 - Garwood, NJ - Crossroads
03/27 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
Check out the announcement video below:
