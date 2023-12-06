Hot Water Music Announce 30th Anniversary Tour

(Clarion Call Media) Punk veterans Hot Water Music have announced their 30th anniversary North American headline tour for 2024. Celebrating a prosperous career over numerous full-length albums, the tour will kick off on Friday, May 3 in Cincinnati, OH and extend across 30 markets, culminating in a performance at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, BC on Saturday, June 29.

Support on the tour will be provided by Quicksand, Off With Their Heads, Tim Barry and more on select dates. The band had the following to share about the upcoming tour and its legacy:

"This tour is insane! There is no world where anyone would come to us and say 'You'll be a band for 30 years,' let alone 'To celebrate your 30th anniversary, you'll release your 10th album and tour with Quicksand, Tim Barry and Off With Their Heads'. We are super stoked to get back to so many spots we haven't been in years and dust off some oldies that haven't been in rotation for a while. Rest assured; these sets will have something for everyone. Thank you to everyone who has stuck by us and made this possible. We wouldn't be here without you. XOXO- HWM"

Three decades, 10 albums, and continuing to stand firmly as an enduring pillar of American punk, Hot Water Music remains a source of influence and inspiration for bands the world over. This spirit remains true on the band's latest effort, the critically acclaimed Feel The Void (Equal Vision Records), a stirring and impassioned 12-song offering that was praised by the likes of People, SPIN, Guitar World, Stereogum and countless others upon its release in 2022.

Recorded at Black Bear Studios, Feel The Void also marked the return of legendary producer Brian McTernan, who worked with the band on 2001's A Flight And A Crash, 2002's Caution and 2004's The New What Next, often thought of as Hot Water Music's classic period. Feel The Void also finds Chris Wollard and Chuck Ragan singing dual vocals again, and to devastating effect, which is something that has pleased longtime fans of the band. Ultimately, it's a spirit of perseverance, defiance and hope that defines this record, and which also demonstrates how steadfast Hot Water Music has remained in its beliefs and ideas.

The world might have changed drastically in the past 30 or so years, but the reason why the band makes music has remained exactly the same as it ever was. What's more, the music is just as powerful, vital and full of meaning, and just as effective at counteracting the emptiness, pain and suffering that, sadly, is an inherent part of life. Stay tuned for more information on Hot Water Music's forthcoming album to be announced soon.

Hot Water Music will be making the following appearances on its 30th anniversary North American tour in 2024. Dates below.

MAY 2024

03 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's *

04 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall *

05 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall *

07 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall *

08 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom *

09 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts *

10 - Boston, MA - Royale *

11 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount #

12 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's Brewing Co. *

13 - Washington, DC - The Howard *

14 - Richmond, VA - The National *

15 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven) *

17 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall *

18 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger *

19 - Austin, TX - Mohawk *

JUNE 2024

13 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom ^

14 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues ^

15 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall ^

16 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall ^

17 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall ^

18 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre ^

20 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater ^

21 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues ^

22 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory ^

23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco ^

24 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall ^

25 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades ^

27 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall ^

28 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox ^

29 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom ^

* - with Quicksand, Off With Their Heads

# - with Quicksand, Modern Life Is War, The Ergs

^ - with Quicksand, Tim Barry

