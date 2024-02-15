Hot Water Music Share 'Menace' Video To Announce 'Vows' Album

Hot Water Music have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album, "Vows", on May 10th via Equal Vision Records and have premiered a music video for the track "Menace".

We were sent these details: Helmed by veteran producer Brian McTernan, Vows features high-profile guest appearances from the likes of Daniel Fang and Brendan Yates of Turnstile, Thrice, Dallas Green of City and Colour and Alexisonfire, The Interrupters, and Popeye Vogelsang of Calling Hours and melodic hardcore greats Farside.

Leading the collection is the album opener "Menace" and blistering "Burn Forever," two towering tracks that right out of the gate illustrate the power that the members of Hot Water Music - Chuck Ragan (vocals/guitar), Chris Wollard (vocals/guitar), Chris Cresswell (vocals/guitar), Jason Black (bass) and George Rebelo (drums) - put forth across this intense and musically daring 12-song showcase.

"In this day and age, it's easy to get caught up in day-to-day frustrations," Ragan says about "Menace." "What isn't easy all the time is recognizing our ability to choose our mental state. We own the power to slow down enough to be present in our anger, realizing the paths away from hatred and preparing ourselves for the next time we cross ways with menace." Wollard adds, "'Burn Forever' is about processing grief. Allowing it to happen, and also about the things we learn to help us through it."

Related Stories

Hot Water Music Announce 30th Anniversary Tour

Hot Water Music Premiere 'Habitual' Video

Hot Water Music Expand 2022 Tour Plans With New Dates

Hot Water Music Deliver 'Killing Time' Video and Announce Album and Tour

News > Hot Water Music