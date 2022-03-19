Hot Water Music Premiere 'Habitual' Video

Album cover art

Hot Water Music have released a music video for their brand new track "Habitual" to celebrate the release of their new studio album, "Feel The Void".

Vocalist/guitarist Chuck Ragan had this to say about the song, "'Habitual' is written to show the perspective of a fighter battling cancer. We've witnessed family and friends have their bodies taken over by disease.

"We've witnessed some of them give up quickly and lose the will to fight. We've also seen the other side of the human spirit where even though their life was determined to be extinguished, they rose above the inevitable to either beat the disease itself or beat the negativity it often is bound to.

"This song goes out to all who are fighting for their life and the loved ones who are in their corner. Never give up, never give in." Watch the Jesse Korman directed video below:

