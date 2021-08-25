The Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To Charlie Watts

(hennemusic) The surviving members of The Rolling Stones are paying tribute to Charlie Watts on social media following the drummer's passing on August 24th.
Mick Jagger shared a photo of Watts laughing while playing drums; Keith Richards posted an image of a sign dangling on Watts drum kit that reads "closed ...please call again"; and Ronnie Wood featured a photo of the pair together alongside the caption: "I love you my fellow Gemini ~ I will dearly miss you ~ you are the best."
The band's website has gone dark in remembrance of the late rocker, who is pictured on the site's home page. Watts died in a London hospital on Tuesday at the age of 80 while recovering from a recent medical procedure that was set to have him sit out the band's rescheduled No Filter US Tour dates this fall; the drummer revealed publicly that he had asked his friend and renowned drummer Steve Jordan to stand in for him during the series.
"It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family," his publicist Bernard Doherty said in a released statement. "Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation. We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time." See all of the tweets here.
Rolling Stones Charlie Watts Dead At 80
Rolling Stones Expand 'Tattoo You' For 40th Anniversary
Charlie Watts Sitting Out Rolling Stones Tour
The Rolling Stones Announce 2021 U.S. No Filter Tour Dates
The Rolling Stones Expanding 'Tattoo You' For 40th Anniversary
Rolling Stones Share Live 'Midnight Rambler' Video
Rolling Stones Share Live 'Midnight Rambler' Video
Rolling Stones Share 'You Got Me Rocking' Live Video
Rolling Stones Share Live 'Start Me Up' Video
Nirvana Sued By 'Nevermind' Album Cover Baby- The Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To Charlie Watts- Pearl Jam- more
Rolling Stones Charlie Watts Dead At 80- Corey Taylor 'Out Of The Woods' In Covid-19 Battle- Shinedown Preview 'Attention Attention!' Film- more
Sex Pistols Members Win Legal Battle Against Johnny Rotten- Rob Thomas Reunites With Carlos Santana At Special Show- Journey- more
Sleep Signals Involved in Serious Accident On P.O.D. Tour- Jerry Lee Lewis Pays Tribute To Don Everly- Between The Buried And Me- more
RockPile: Ladies Edition- Ann Wilson, Ellen Foley, Josie Cotton and Laura Meade
Caught In The Act: The Black Crowes Live 2021
Travel News, Trips and Tips: August 2021
Joe Bonamassa - Now Serving: Royal Tea Live from the Ryman
Nirvana Sued By 'Nevermind' Album Cover Baby
The Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To Charlie Watts
KK's Priest 'Raise Your Fists' With New Video
Hot Water Music Ink New Album Deal And Announce Tour
Luke Combs Shares Easter Egg Filled 'Cold As You' Video
Singled Out: Foxera's Picture Perfect
Pearl Jam Preview Free No Code Concert Livestream
Late KISS Star Eric Carr Documentary In The Works