Rolling Stones To Proceed With US Tour Following Death Of Charlie Watts

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones have announced that they will proceed with their fall US tour as scheduled following the recent passing of drummer Charlie Watts.
"The Rolling Stones' tour dates are moving ahead as planned," says promoter Concerts West in a statement to Rolling Stone in response to the many inquiries it's received about the status of the tour.
Set to open in St. Louis, MO on September 26, the 12-date series was already set to see Steve Jordan behind the drum kit after he was asked by Watts to stand in for him during the series while he was recovering from a recent medical procedure and before he passed away on August 24 at the age of 80.
"It is an absolute honor and a privilege to be Charlie's understudy," Jordan said at the time.
Jordan has been a longtime associate of the band: he played on their 1986 album, "Dirty Work", and joined Keith Richards to form The X-Pensive Winos, in 1987. Find more details and the tour dates here.
