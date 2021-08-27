The Black Crowes Reschedule UK and European Tour

(hennemusic) The Black Crowes have rescheduled their upcoming UK and European tour. The fall 2022 series will open in Dublin, Ireland on September 21, with dates running to October 19 in Lisbon, Portugal.
"UK and Europe: due to the continuing uncertainty associated with international touring, the Shake Your Money Maker Tour is being re-scheduled to 2022," reports the band's social media team. "Tickets will be honored at the new dates and ticket holders will receive emails with more information. Visit theblackcrowes.com for the full listing of new dates and contact your point of purchase for any ticketing questions.
"The band is currently on their North American Tour and it feels so amazing to be back on the road. They can't wait to come play some rock n roll for you! Until then, stay safe and be kind to each other." See the rescheduled dates here.
The Black Crowes Launch 'Brothers Of A Feather' Concert Film
The Black Crowes Reschedule Shake Your Money Maker Tour
The Black Crowes Have 'Piles' Of Unreleased Music
The Black Crowes Share Video For Previously Unreleased 'Charming Mess'
The Black Crowes Cover John Lennon Classic 'Jealous Guy'
Chris Robinson Recalls Recording Black Crowes Debut Album
The Black Crowes Stream Previously Unreleased Song
Mark Morton and Lzzy Hale Rock Black Crowes Classic
The Black Crowes Postpone Reunion Tour
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Tests Positive For Covid-19- Rolling Stones To Proceed With US Tour Following Death Of Charlie Watts- more
Gene Simmons Apologizes To David Lee Roth- Joe Bonamassa Releases 'The Heart That Never Waits' Video- Metallica- more
Nirvana Sued By 'Nevermind' Album Cover Baby- The Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To Charlie Watts- Pearl Jam- more
Rolling Stones Charlie Watts Dead At 80- Corey Taylor 'Out Of The Woods' In Covid-19 Battle- Shinedown Preview 'Attention Attention!' Film- more
Sites and Sounds: An All Star Salute to Lee Greenwood
RockPile: Ladies Edition- Ann Wilson, Ellen Foley, Josie Cotton and Laura Meade
Caught In The Act: The Black Crowes Live 2021
Travel News, Trips and Tips: August 2021
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Tests Positive For Covid-19
Rolling Stones To Proceed With US Tour Following Death Of Charlie Watts
The Cult Postpone 2021 Live Dates Due To Pandemic
The Black Crowes Reschedule UK and European Tour
Singled Out: Wave Break's Manic Dreams
Led Zeppelin IV Revisited For 50th Anniversary Series
Cory Marks Releases Rockin' 'Nashville Nights' EP
The Juliana Theory And Mae Team For Coheadlining Tour