The Black Crowes Reschedule UK and European Tour

Bruce Henne | 08-27-2021

(hennemusic) The Black Crowes have rescheduled their upcoming UK and European tour. The fall 2022 series will open in Dublin, Ireland on September 21, with dates running to October 19 in Lisbon, Portugal.

"UK and Europe: due to the continuing uncertainty associated with international touring, the Shake Your Money Maker Tour is being re-scheduled to 2022," reports the band's social media team. "Tickets will be honored at the new dates and ticket holders will receive emails with more information. Visit theblackcrowes.com for the full listing of new dates and contact your point of purchase for any ticketing questions.

"The band is currently on their North American Tour and it feels so amazing to be back on the road. They can't wait to come play some rock n roll for you! Until then, stay safe and be kind to each other." See the rescheduled dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

