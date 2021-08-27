The Cult Postpone 2021 Live Dates Due To Pandemic

(hennemusic) The Cult have announced that they have made the decision to postpone their 2021 tour plans due to concerns over the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The group last performed dates on their Sonic Temple 30th anniversary tour in late 2019; when the pandemic shut down many things, including the live music industry, The Cult rescheduled their 2020 shows to this year. and now they're being moved one more time.

"The Cult will regretfully be postponing all upcoming shows for the rest of the year due to the ongoing flux in the world while we continue to adjust to the 'new normal'," announced the band on social media. "Our shows are a communal space where we share the celebration of live music. It is apparent that the optimism we shared in the performing of live shows for 2021 was premature. We refuse to put a single fan, whom we love and respect, in harm's way.

"Please stay safe and we look forward to seeing you all in the Spring of 2022."

Last summer, The Cult shared an update on the follow-up album their 2016 album, "Hidden City."

"In the studio with producer @tomdalgety working on the new Cult songs," posted guitarist Billy Duffy on Instagram. "It's great to be back at the legendary Rockfield Studios where we recorded 'Dreamtime' way back in the day..."

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

