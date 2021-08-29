KISS' Gene Simmons Discusses Paul Stanley's Covid Battle

Gene Simmons spoke publicly late last week about his KISS bandmate Paul Stanley's current health battle after the frontman tested positive for Covid-19.
Simmons told "TMZ Live", "[Stanley] started feeling like his voice wasn't up to it and he started feeling a little fatigued. So, we always take precautions. And we sent a doctor over, and he said, 'Okay, you may be coming down with something. You guys better just stop.' And that's exactly what we did.
"And at the right time, as soon as we heard from the doctor, we had paramedics come in from a local hospital and tested the entire crew - the truck drivers, our backstage lineup, the band and everything.
"Everybody tested negative; Paul tested positive. Now we're quarantining ourselves - all of us; the band, the crew and everybody - for at least five days, just to make sure that we're not carrying it even though we're not experiencing anything.
"I feel great. We can do shows. My voice is great. Paul is not feeling great. And to be safe for everybody else, we're making sure."
Paul himself took to twitter with a few updates for fans late last week. He first tweeted, "A full press release will be issued shortly about upcoming KISS shows.
"I had been sick with flu-like symptoms and was tested repeatedly and was negative. As of late this afternoon I tested positive. The crew, staff and band have all tested negative once again. More to follow."
On Friday (Aug 27) he tweeted, "Some really rough days behind and hopefully just a few more ahead. Then... I'M COMIN' OUT THERE TO SEE YOU!!!!".
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Tests Positive For Covid-19
Late KISS Star Eric Carr Documentary In The Works
KISS Announce Las Vegas Residency
KISS Announce Rescheduled Leg For Farewell Tour
KISS Reunion With Ace and Peter Impossible Says Paul Stanley
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Apologizes For Bob Ezrin Accusation
KISS Preview A&E Biography Special KISStory
Gene Simmons Talks KISStory On Morning Television
KISS Rock The Tribeca Film Festival
Wolfgang Has No Interest In Taking Eddie's Place In Van Halen- KISS' Gene Simmons Discusses Paul Stanley's Covid Battle- more
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Tests Positive For Covid-19- Rolling Stones To Proceed With US Tour Following Death Of Charlie Watts- more
Gene Simmons Apologizes To David Lee Roth- Joe Bonamassa Releases 'The Heart That Never Waits' Video- Metallica- more
Nirvana Sued By 'Nevermind' Album Cover Baby- The Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To Charlie Watts- Pearl Jam- more
Sites and Sounds: An All Star Salute to Lee Greenwood
RockPile: Ladies Edition- Ann Wilson, Ellen Foley, Josie Cotton and Laura Meade
Caught In The Act: The Black Crowes Live 2021
Travel News, Trips and Tips: August 2021
Wolfgang Has No Interest In Taking Eddie's Place In Van Halen
KISS' Gene Simmons Discusses Paul Stanley's Covid Battle
The Rolling Stones Share Video Tribute To Charlie Watts
Pearl Jam Host Free 'No Code' Concert Livestream
Animals As Leaders Drop Of Dance Gavin Dance's Afterburner Tour
Queen Revisit Davie Bowie Collaboration On 1981 Classic 'Under Pressure'
Tesla Release 'Cold Blue Steel' Video
Singled Out: Touching's Tony Called The Muscle