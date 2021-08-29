Tesla Release 'Cold Blue Steel' Video

(hennemusic) Tesla have released a video for their new single, "Cold Blue Steel." The song "is influenced by current events of the world, just like our debut single 'Modern Day Cowboy' (1986) and touches on the subject fairly and open-minded by asking, 'What's to blame?' when it comes to violence in the world'", says guitarist Frank Hannon. "More importantly, the recording and production of the song and video are kept raw and real, just the way Tesla fans want to see and hear us. We are survivors and have been rocking for 35-plus years!"

Tesla recently paused their Let's Get Real US tour - which opened earlier this month - due to multiple cases of COVID-19 within their organization, including Hannon, who missed the first few dates as fans wondered about an unannounced lineup change.

"I want to thank my friend Howie Simon for stepping in to help us," explained Hannon at the time. "Please accept my apology for not saying anything sooner, but I've not been able to move all week in pain. The day the bus was leaving I woke up w 102 fever, shakes and couldn't hardly breathe. So I stayed home. I've been unable to hardly move or function since. Tested positive for Covid. (yes I got the vax, thought maybe it was side efx). Howie did the 2 Oregon shows [August 5th and 6th] for me, and the guys are postponing more dates until we're all cleared up and safe. I love you all LET's GET REAL."

Tesla's next scheduled performance is currently set for September 16 in Roanoke, VA according to the group's website. Watch the new video here.

