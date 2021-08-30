Randy Travis Shares Previously Unreleased 1986 Song

Country music legend Randy Travis has shared a previously unreleased 1986 track called "Ain't No Use", which comes from the 35th anniversary deluxe edition of his "Storms Of Life" album.

"Ain't No Use" is one of the three previously unreleased "from the vault" tracks that will be featured on the special reissue of Randy's debut album, which was the very first country music album to go multi-platinum.

Garth Brooks said of Travis to Rolling Stone a few years ago, "Think about it: when is there ever, in any format, an artist that has come on the scene that has turned a format 180 degrees from where it's heading, back and made it bigger than it ever was? That's impossible. I've only known it to happen once, ever and Travis would be the name I'd stick on it."



Stream "Ain't No Use" and see the deluxe edition tracklisting below:

1. "On the Other Hand (2021 Remaster)" [Paul Overstreet, Don Schlitz]

2. "The Storms of Life (2021 Remaster)" [Max D. Barnes, Troy Seals]

3. "My Heart Cracked (But It Did Not Break) [2021 Remaster]" (Ronny Scaife, Don Singleton, Phil Thomas)

4. "Diggin' Up Bones (2021 Remaster)" [Al Gore, Paul Overstreet, Nat Stuckey]

5. "No Place Like Home (2021 Remaster)" [Paul Overstreet]

6. "1982 (2021 Remaster)" [Buddy Blackmon, Vip Vipperman]

7. "Send My Body (2021 Remaster)" [Randy Travis]

8. "Messin' With My Mind (2021 Remaster)" [Joseph Allen, Charlie Williams]

9. "Reasons I Cheat (2021 Remaster)" [Randy Travis]

10. "There'll Always Be a Honky Tonk Somewhere (2021 Remaster)" [Steve Clark, Johnny MacRae]

11. "Carryin' Fire (From The Vault)" [Red Lane, Jim Ray, Sam Beck]

12. "Ain't No Use (From The Vault)" [Randy Travis, John Lindley]

13. "The Wall (From The Vault)" [Lee Fry, Jim Sales, Phil Thomas]

*All tracks produced by Kyle Lehning, except "On The Other Hand" and "Reasons I Cheat" produced by Lehning and Keith Stegall.

