Randy Travis Shares Previously Unreleased 1986 Song

Country music legend Randy Travis has shared a previously unreleased 1986 track called "Ain't No Use", which comes from the 35th anniversary deluxe edition of his "Storms Of Life" album.
"Ain't No Use" is one of the three previously unreleased "from the vault" tracks that will be featured on the special reissue of Randy's debut album, which was the very first country music album to go multi-platinum.
Garth Brooks said of Travis to Rolling Stone a few years ago, "Think about it: when is there ever, in any format, an artist that has come on the scene that has turned a format 180 degrees from where it's heading, back and made it bigger than it ever was? That's impossible. I've only known it to happen once, ever and Travis would be the name I'd stick on it."
Stream "Ain't No Use" and see the deluxe edition tracklisting below:
1. "On the Other Hand (2021 Remaster)" [Paul Overstreet, Don Schlitz]
2. "The Storms of Life (2021 Remaster)" [Max D. Barnes, Troy Seals]
3. "My Heart Cracked (But It Did Not Break) [2021 Remaster]" (Ronny Scaife, Don Singleton, Phil Thomas)
4. "Diggin' Up Bones (2021 Remaster)" [Al Gore, Paul Overstreet, Nat Stuckey]
5. "No Place Like Home (2021 Remaster)" [Paul Overstreet]
6. "1982 (2021 Remaster)" [Buddy Blackmon, Vip Vipperman]
7. "Send My Body (2021 Remaster)" [Randy Travis]
8. "Messin' With My Mind (2021 Remaster)" [Joseph Allen, Charlie Williams]
9. "Reasons I Cheat (2021 Remaster)" [Randy Travis]
10. "There'll Always Be a Honky Tonk Somewhere (2021 Remaster)" [Steve Clark, Johnny MacRae]
11. "Carryin' Fire (From The Vault)" [Red Lane, Jim Ray, Sam Beck]
12. "Ain't No Use (From The Vault)" [Randy Travis, John Lindley]
13. "The Wall (From The Vault)" [Lee Fry, Jim Sales, Phil Thomas]
*All tracks produced by Kyle Lehning, except "On The Other Hand" and "Reasons I Cheat" produced by Lehning and Keith Stegall.
Randy Travis Expands Storms of Life For 35th Anniversary
Randy Travis Addresses Release of DWI Arrest Video 2017 In Review
Van Halen's 'Live Without A Net' Anniversary Marked By Hagar and Anthony- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announce 2021 Winter Tour- more
Wolfgang Has No Interest In Taking Eddie's Place In Van Halen- KISS' Gene Simmons Discusses Paul Stanley's Covid Battle- more
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Tests Positive For Covid-19- Rolling Stones To Proceed With US Tour Following Death Of Charlie Watts- more
Gene Simmons Apologizes To David Lee Roth- Joe Bonamassa Releases 'The Heart That Never Waits' Video- Metallica- more
Sites and Sounds: An All Star Salute to Lee Greenwood
RockPile: Ladies Edition- Ann Wilson, Ellen Foley, Josie Cotton and Laura Meade
Caught In The Act: The Black Crowes Live 2021
Kacey Musgraves Announces North American Tour
The Velvet Underground Documentary Soundtrack Details Revealed
Butcher Babies Share DC Comics' Lobo Inspired 'It's Killin' Time Baby'
American Teeth Premieres 'Sick' Video Featuring phem and De'Wayne
Sepultura Announce Sepulnation Box Set
Randy Travis Shares Previously Unreleased 1986 Song
State Champs Tribute Bob Ross With 'Just Sound' Video
The Quireboys Reschedule A Bit Of What You Fancy 30th Anniversary Tour Dates