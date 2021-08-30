Sepultura Announce Sepulnation Box Set

Sepultura have announced that they will be releasing a special multi-disc box set entitled "Sepulnation - The Studio Albums 1998 - 2009" on October 22nd.

The vinyl edition of the collection will feature 8 discs featuring the five albums "Against," "Nation," "Roorback," "Dante XXI" and "A-Lex," on 180g remastered half speed cut vinyl.

The collection will also be released as a five CD collector's box set. The "Roorback" album will also feature the rare 'Revolusongs' EP, featuring the band's take on artist that influenced them including Devo, Exodus, U2 and Massive Attack.

They celebrated the box set announcement by sharing a video for their rendition of the Public Enemy classic "'Black Steel In The Hour Of Chaos," which is featured on the "Revolusongs" EP.

Frontman Derrick Green had this to say, "It's an honor and privilege to be a part of Sepultura's history. I'm proud of all the work we have done together and it only makes sense to have this box set format released for the fans to have the complete history of Sepultura. Long live the Sepulnation!"

Check out the video and the vinyl tracklisting below:

AGAINST

SIDE A

Against

Choke

Rumors

Old Earth

Floaters in Mud

Boycott

Tribus

Common Bonds

SIDE B

F.O.E.

Reza

Unconscious

Kamaitachi

Drowned Out

Hatred Aside

T3rcermillennium



NATION

SIDE A

Sepulnation

Revolt

Border Wars

One Man Army

SIDE B

Vox Populi

The Ways of Faith

Uma Cura

Who Must Die?

SIDE C

Saga

Tribe to a Nation

Politricks

Human Cause

SIDE D

Reject

Water

Valtio



ROORBACK (inc Revolusongs - Disc 2)

SIDE A

Come Back Alive

Godless

Apes of God

More of the Same

Urge

Corrupted

SIDE B

As It Is

Mind War

Leech

The Rift

Bottomed Out

Activist

Outro

SIDE C

Messiah

Angel

Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos

SIDE D

Mongoloid

Mountain Song

Bullet the Blue Sky

Piranha



DANTE XXI

SIDE A

Lost (Intro)

Dark Wood of Error

Convicted in Life

City of Dis

False

Fighting On

SIDE B

Limbo (Intro)

Ostia

Buried Words

Nuclear Seven

Repeating the Horror

Eunoe (Intro)

Crown and Miter

Primium Mobile (Intro)

Still Flame



A-LEX

SIDE A

A-Lex I

Moloko Mesto

Filthy Rot

We've Lost You!

What I Do!

SIDE B

A-Lex II

The Treatment

Metamorphosis

Sadistic Values

SIDE C

Forceful Behavior

Conform

A-Lex III

The Experiment

Strike

SIDE D

Enough Said

Ludwig Van

A-Lex IV

Paradox

