Sepultura Announce Sepulnation Box Set

Sepultura have announced that they will be releasing a special multi-disc box set entitled "Sepulnation - The Studio Albums 1998 - 2009" on October 22nd.
The vinyl edition of the collection will feature 8 discs featuring the five albums "Against," "Nation," "Roorback," "Dante XXI" and "A-Lex," on 180g remastered half speed cut vinyl.
The collection will also be released as a five CD collector's box set. The "Roorback" album will also feature the rare 'Revolusongs' EP, featuring the band's take on artist that influenced them including Devo, Exodus, U2 and Massive Attack.
They celebrated the box set announcement by sharing a video for their rendition of the Public Enemy classic "'Black Steel In The Hour Of Chaos," which is featured on the "Revolusongs" EP.
Frontman Derrick Green had this to say, "It's an honor and privilege to be a part of Sepultura's history. I'm proud of all the work we have done together and it only makes sense to have this box set format released for the fans to have the complete history of Sepultura. Long live the Sepulnation!"
Check out the video and the vinyl tracklisting below:
AGAINST
SIDE A
Against
Choke
Rumors
Old Earth
Floaters in Mud
Boycott
Tribus
Common Bonds
SIDE B
F.O.E.
Reza
Unconscious
Kamaitachi
Drowned Out
Hatred Aside
T3rcermillennium
NATION
SIDE A
Sepulnation
Revolt
Border Wars
One Man Army
SIDE B
Vox Populi
The Ways of Faith
Uma Cura
Who Must Die?
SIDE C
Saga
Tribe to a Nation
Politricks
Human Cause
SIDE D
Reject
Water
Valtio
ROORBACK (inc Revolusongs - Disc 2)
SIDE A
Come Back Alive
Godless
Apes of God
More of the Same
Urge
Corrupted
SIDE B
As It Is
Mind War
Leech
The Rift
Bottomed Out
Activist
Outro
SIDE C
Messiah
Angel
Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos
SIDE D
Mongoloid
Mountain Song
Bullet the Blue Sky
Piranha
DANTE XXI
SIDE A
Lost (Intro)
Dark Wood of Error
Convicted in Life
City of Dis
False
Fighting On
SIDE B
Limbo (Intro)
Ostia
Buried Words
Nuclear Seven
Repeating the Horror
Eunoe (Intro)
Crown and Miter
Primium Mobile (Intro)
Still Flame
A-LEX
SIDE A
A-Lex I
Moloko Mesto
Filthy Rot
We've Lost You!
What I Do!
SIDE B
A-Lex II
The Treatment
Metamorphosis
Sadistic Values
SIDE C
Forceful Behavior
Conform
A-Lex III
The Experiment
Strike
SIDE D
Enough Said
Ludwig Van
A-Lex IV
Paradox
Sepultura Share Devin Townsend Jam From Forthcoming SepulQuarta Album
Sepultura Add Dates To 2021 Quadra Tour
Sepultura Release 'Guardians Of Earth' Video
Mike Portnoy To Guest On Sepultura's SepulQuarta Session
Sepultura Launch Weekly SepulQuarta Sessions
Sepultura Launch Video Series For New 'Quadra' Album
Sepultura Reveal Details Of New Concept Album
Metallica And Slipknot Stars Appear In New Film Sepultura Endurance
Van Halen's 'Live Without A Net' Anniversary Marked By Hagar and Anthony- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announce 2021 Winter Tour- more
Wolfgang Has No Interest In Taking Eddie's Place In Van Halen- KISS' Gene Simmons Discusses Paul Stanley's Covid Battle- more
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Tests Positive For Covid-19- Rolling Stones To Proceed With US Tour Following Death Of Charlie Watts- more
Gene Simmons Apologizes To David Lee Roth- Joe Bonamassa Releases 'The Heart That Never Waits' Video- Metallica- more
Sites and Sounds: An All Star Salute to Lee Greenwood
RockPile: Ladies Edition- Ann Wilson, Ellen Foley, Josie Cotton and Laura Meade
Caught In The Act: The Black Crowes Live 2021
Kacey Musgraves Announces North American Tour
The Velvet Underground Documentary Soundtrack Details Revealed
Butcher Babies Share DC Comics' Lobo Inspired 'It's Killin' Time Baby'
American Teeth Premieres 'Sick' Video Featuring phem and De'Wayne
Sepultura Announce Sepulnation Box Set
Randy Travis Shares Previously Unreleased 1986 Song
State Champs Tribute Bob Ross With 'Just Sound' Video
The Quireboys Reschedule A Bit Of What You Fancy 30th Anniversary Tour Dates