David Lee Roth Turned Down Motley Crue Stadium Tour Offer

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx reportedly said that Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth turned down the band's offer to include him in their Stadium Tour.
The trek with Def Leppard and Poison was originally scheduled for last summer and would have seen Motley Crue reunite for the first tour since their "retirement".
The tour was postponed due to the pandemic and is now scheduled to take place next summer. In a piece about Sixx's forthcoming memoir, "The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx", the Los Angeles Times reports and Nikki said that David Lee Roth declined Motley Crue's invitation to be part of the tour.
Nikki said that Roth told him, "I don't open for bands that I influenced."
