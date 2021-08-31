KISS Postpone Tour Dates After Gene Simmons Tests Positive For Covid-19

Gene Simmons has tested positive for Covid-19 and that has forced KISS to postpone the next four stops of their North American End Of The Road Retirement Tour.
The postponed dates are September 1st in Clarkston, MI at the DTE Energy Music Theatre; Sept 2nd in Dayton, OH at the Wright State University Nutter Center; Sept 4th in Tinley Park, IL at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre; Sept 5th in Milwaukee, WI at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds.
The band issued the following, "KISS will postpone their next four tour dates. While Paul Stanley recently tweeted that he has recovered from COVID, Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms.
"The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days and doctors have indicated the tour should be able to resume on September 9 at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA.
"All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates once announced. More information will be emailed to ticketholders directly."
