Lockjaw Deliver 'Silence The Fear' Video

Fort Worth, TX based heavy rockers Lockjaw have released the Jeremy Peterson directed music video for their latest single "Silence The Fear" as they continue to work with producer Chris Collier on their forthcoming album.
"We are extremely grateful to be playing music together and sharing our passion with the world. Heavy music has pushed all of us through our lives, as a soundtrack and we are so honored to share our vision with our fans, families and friends.
As we release Silence the Fear we are currently in the studio with Producer, Chris Collier working on our new record, (yet to be titled). In conjunction with our new album announcement, we are excited to share our next single in the fall of 2021 'Living in my Head', while the first single releases tackle subjects of fear, anxiety and many other symptoms of the world we are challenged with, we are optimistic we as a species will come together as humans and not be defined by the past year of struggle.
"We love heavy music, the fans of heavy music and are honored to share this with you all! Enjoy the moment, "Silence the Fear" Watch the video below:
