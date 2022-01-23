Lockjaw 'Living in My Head' With New Video

Fort Worth rockers Lockjaw have released a music video for their latest single, "Living in My Head". The song was produced by Chris Collier (Korn, KMX) and the video directed by Jeremy Peterson.

The band had this to say, "'Living in My Head' was a song we felt had to be released early on this album because it really hits home with what the world is going through now.

"We felt we could connect with fans, and let them know, we are with you. We are all struggling together. We feel the pressure of this world, with the pandemic and uncertainty, it really causes stress, anxiety, mental health issues all around.

"I don't think anyone is immune to it. We are really proud of the final product and are glad to send our brand of heavy music into the world. We hope everyone enjoys it as much as we do!"

