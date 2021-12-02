Hot Water Music Expand 2022 Tour Plans With New Dates

Hot Water Music have announced that they have added some new dates in Canada to their 2022 tour plans that they are launching in support of their new album.
The new album will be entitled "Feel The Void" and it is set to be released on March 18th. The band recently shared the first single from the effort, a track called "Killing Time".
Fans in Canada will be able to catch them live in April with a mix of headlining (London, Winnipeg, Victoria) as well as coheadlining dates with The Menzingers.
U.S. dates are set to kick off on January 14th in Denver at The Bluebird and run through March 27th in Philadelphia at Underground Arts, with additional west coast stops in Portland and Seattle in September. See all the dates and stream "Killing Time" below:
JANUARY 2022
14 - Denver, CO - The Bluebird
21 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy
23 - Garden Grove, CA - Garden Amp
FEBRUARY 2022
09 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
10 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
11 - Detroit, MI - The Crofoot
12 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
MARCH 2022
23 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair
24 - New York, NY - Elsewhere
25 - Garwood, NJ - Crossroads
26 - Garwood, NJ - Crossroads
27 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
APRIL 2022
09 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre *
10 - London, ON - London Music Hall
12 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
13 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall *
14 - Calgary, AB - Palace *
15 - Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom
16 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue *
SEPTEMBER 2022
16 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir
17 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
* - co-headline with The Menzingers
