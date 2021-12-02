Hot Water Music Expand 2022 Tour Plans With New Dates

Hot Water Music have announced that they have added some new dates in Canada to their 2022 tour plans that they are launching in support of their new album.

The new album will be entitled "Feel The Void" and it is set to be released on March 18th. The band recently shared the first single from the effort, a track called "Killing Time".

Fans in Canada will be able to catch them live in April with a mix of headlining (London, Winnipeg, Victoria) as well as coheadlining dates with The Menzingers.

U.S. dates are set to kick off on January 14th in Denver at The Bluebird and run through March 27th in Philadelphia at Underground Arts, with additional west coast stops in Portland and Seattle in September. See all the dates and stream "Killing Time" below:

JANUARY 2022

14 - Denver, CO - The Bluebird

21 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

23 - Garden Grove, CA - Garden Amp

FEBRUARY 2022

09 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

10 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

11 - Detroit, MI - The Crofoot

12 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

MARCH 2022

23 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

24 - New York, NY - Elsewhere

25 - Garwood, NJ - Crossroads

26 - Garwood, NJ - Crossroads

27 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

APRIL 2022

09 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre *

10 - London, ON - London Music Hall

12 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

13 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall *

14 - Calgary, AB - Palace *

15 - Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom

16 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue *

SEPTEMBER 2022

16 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir

17 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

* - co-headline with The Menzingers

