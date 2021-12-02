.

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Announces The Earthlings Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 12-02-2021

Album cover art

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has announced that he and his solo bandmates the Earthlings will be playing a series of shows in the U.S. early next year.

Glen Hansard will be supporting all shows on the tour that is set to kick off with two shows at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on February 3rd and 4th.

Eddie will be wrapping up the trek with a hometown show at Benaroya Hall in Seattle, WA on February 22nd. The Earthlings features drummer Chad Smith, keyboardist/guitarist/vocalist Josh Klinghoffer, bassist Chris Chaney, guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard, and guitarist Andrew Watt.

They made their live debut at Vedder's Ohana Festival this September. See the upcoming tour dates below:

Eddie Vedder the Earthlings Tour 2022:


February 3 New York, NY Beacon Theatre
February 4 New York, NY Beacon Theatre
February 6 Newark, NJ New Jersey Performing Arts Center
February 9 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre
February 15 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia
February 17 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater
February 21 Seattle, WA Benaroya Hall
February 22 Seattle, WA Benaroya Hall

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Announces The Earthlings Tour

