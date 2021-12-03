Comeback Kid And Gojira's Joe Duplantier Deliver 'Crossed'

Comeback Kid have released a video for their new song "Crossed" that features guest vocals from Gojira's Joe Duplantier and comes from their forthcoming album, "Heavy Steps".

Lead vocalist Andrew Neufeld had this to say about the song, "Crossed is a no frills metallic hardcore track. Lyrically it deals with someone in my life that seemed so far gone and I had to watch them dig themselves further and further into a low and unrealistic place. 'Crossed into the void' so to say.

"We enlisted Joe from Gojira to represent somewhat of an overlord menacing presence in the song. An overshadowing power via his blood curdling scream.

"This song is direct and to the point about staying in reality and warns of the elements that could bring us further into darkness." Andrew said of the video that was filmed in Quebec, "It was wild how this song and video all came together.

"So many people from all over the world contributed to this project. On top of the teams used to create the video, the track was recorded in Winnipeg and was mixed in New York by Will Putney.

"Then Joe [Duplantier] recorded his parts at his house (I believe) in France! This is one of the most fun collaborative projects that I have had the pleasure of working on." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Comeback Kid Premiere 'Heavy Steps' Video

Comeback Kid Announce Two Track 'Beds Are Burning' Single

News > Comeback Kid