Comeback Kid Premiere 'Heavy Steps' Video

Comeback Kid have released a music video for their new single "Heavy Steps". The song is the title track for their forthcoming seventh studio album, which will be released January 21, 2022.
Frontman Andrew Neufeld had this to say about the song, "I think of our new single 'Heavy Steps' as a bold statement of a riff right off the bat, and lyrically coming from an unhinged perspective about tearing through life.
"Instinct over reason - without even realizing how easily our worlds could implode from under our feet. A bit of a "just test me" type sentiment is being echoed in this song."
Here is the synopsis for the new video "Picking up where the comedic mini-thriller video for their riff-heavy banger 'No Easy Way Out' left off (spoiler; Comeback Kid are chased in a forest and kidnapped), the video for 'Heavy Steps' which is also directed by Kevin Keegan, kicks off with a mysterious masked individual walking towards a stage carrying a couple of guitars while eerie, unnerving horror-esque score plays in the background.
"To everyone's surprise and for pure comic relief, it becomes clear that the band has been kidnapped by an over eager father in order to play his son Skip's 10th birthday party." Watch it below:
