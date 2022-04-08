Silverstein 'Die Alone' With Comeback Kid's Andrew Neufeld

Photo by Wyatt Clough courtesy Grandstand Media

Silverstein have shared a live performance video for their brand new single "Die Alone". The track and the video feature a guest vocal appearance from Comeback Kid's Andrew Neufeld.

Frontman Shane Told had this to say, "Our roots are in fast hardcore and punk, it's a style we have touched on over the years, but with the frustration and anger I felt at the time, I wanted to take this one all the way. I knew the song could benefit from a second voice, and thought of Andrew immediately. His signature snarl and delivery put this thing over the top.



"Lyrically, 'Die Alone' discusses the power imbalance that often happens in one-sided friendships - where a toxic person controls another. It's a classic theme, but one we have seen a lot more over the past few years with misinformation leading to tremendous pressure from people to act a certain way, or vote a certain way, or become a puppet for a negative cause." Watch the video below:

