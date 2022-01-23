Comeback Kid 'Face The Fire' With New Performance Video

Heavy Steps album cover art

Comeback Kid are celebrating the release of their brand new studio album, "Heavy Steps", with the release of a Dylan Gould directed performance video for their track "Face The Fire".

Frontman Andrew Neufeld had this to say about the video, "We were finally able to operate as a band again and tour over the last 5 months and this new video 'Face The Fire' is a collection of footage and photos that I collected over that time. It is an accurate reflection of what our live shows encompass and that specific energy that we have missed so much."

Andrew also shared his excitement about their seventh album hitting stores, "We are over the moon to finally put out 'Heavy Steps'. This album's journey started 2 years ago when the pandemic hit and has brought us here today as one of the most collaborative efforts we have had the privilege to be involved in.

"From writing the album from across country to meeting Winnipeg to jam and eventually record. Having a mixer like Will Putney get involved and bringing the sonic elements to life. It has truly been an honor." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Comeback Kid And Gojira's Joe Duplantier Deliver 'Crossed'

Comeback Kid Premiere 'Heavy Steps' Video

Comeback Kid Announce Two Track 'Beds Are Burning' Single

News > Comeback Kid