Every Time I Die Frontman Leaves Tour To Focus On His Mental Health

Every Time I Die have shared the news with fans that frontman Keith Buckley is leaving their current tour to focus on his mental health, but the band will be carrying on with the final three stops of the trek.

They had this to say, "Mental Health is a real issue and when not treated has an impact on so many people. Keith needs to take this time to rest and prepare for the holiday shows and we wish him a quick recovery.

"We also understand that so many of you have been looking forward to these last few shows on our tour. We don't want to let you down so we'll be playing these last three shows without a vocalist.

"Like Keith always says 'this mic is your mic'. So come and help us finish up this tour. Anyone that no longer wants to attend will be given refunds at point of purchase."

