Slash Premieres New Single 'Fill My World'

(hennemusic) Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have issued a new track called "Fill My World" as the latest single from their forthcoming album, "4".
Due February 11, the project marks the guitarist's fifth solo album and fourth overall with his band featuring Kennedy, drummer Brent Fitz, bassist Todd Kerns and guitarist Frank Sidoris.
The group recorded the set with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile) at the historic RCA Studio A to Nashville, TN, capturing the new material with a series of full band performances live in the studio.
"Fill My World" follows "The River Is Rising" as the second preview of the follow-up to 2018's "Living The Dream." Slash and the band will launch "4" with a North American tour that will begin in Portland, OR on February 8. Stream "Fill My World" here.
