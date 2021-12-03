.

Slash Premieres New Single 'Fill My World'

Bruce Henne | 12-03-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

New album promo

(hennemusic) Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have issued a new track called "Fill My World" as the latest single from their forthcoming album, "4".

Due February 11, the project marks the guitarist's fifth solo album and fourth overall with his band featuring Kennedy, drummer Brent Fitz, bassist Todd Kerns and guitarist Frank Sidoris.

The group recorded the set with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile) at the historic RCA Studio A to Nashville, TN, capturing the new material with a series of full band performances live in the studio.

"Fill My World" follows "The River Is Rising" as the second preview of the follow-up to 2018's "Living The Dream." Slash and the band will launch "4" with a North American tour that will begin in Portland, OR on February 8. Stream "Fill My World" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Slash Premieres New Single 'Fill My World'

Slash Shares 'The River Is Rising' Lyric Video

Slash Shares Story Behind 'The River Is Rising'

Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music

Slash Announces North American Headline Tour

News > Slash

advertisement
Day In Rock

Slash Premieres New Single 'Fill My World'- Elton John And Ed Sheeran Team Up For 'Merry Christmas'- REO Speedwagon and Styx Tour- more

Carlos Santana Recovering From An Unscheduled Heart Procedure- Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Announces The Earthlings Tour- more

Iron Maiden Announce North American Tour- Ozzy, David Lee Roth, And More Focus Of New TV Series- Motley Crue- more

Foo Fighters Announce North American Tour- Royal Blood Announce North American Tour- Iron Maiden Team Up With Marvel- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Rolling Stones Rock Detroit On No Filter Tour

Video Premiere: Budderside's 'Too Far'

Suzanne Santo - Yard Sale

Holiday Gift Guide: Food & Drink

Live: Welcome to Rockville Roars Into Daytona Beach