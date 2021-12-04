Why Dave Grohl Will Not Sing Nirvana Songs 2021 In Review

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl's explanation as to why he never sings songs from his former band Nirvana was a top 21 story from January 2021:
Grohl said in an interview with Classic Rock that he wouldn't feel conformable singing late frontman Kurt Cobain's tracks, as part of the magazine's "guest editing" special to celebrate the release of their album "Medicine At Midnight".
In an excerpt shared by the magazine, Dave explained, "I wouldn't feel comfortable singing a song that Kurt sang. I feel perfectly at home playing those songs on the drums. And I love playing them with Krist and Pat and another vocalist. I still have dreams that we're in Nirvana, that we're still a band. I still dream there's any empty arena waiting for us to play.
"But I don't sit down at home and run through Smells Like Teen Spirit by myself. It's just a reminder that the person who is responsible for those beautiful songs is no longer with us. It's bittersweet."
