Metallica Meets Huey Lewis For 'Hip to Be the Sandman' 2021 In Review

An unlikely mashup of Metallica and Huey Lewis and The News was a top 21 story from January 2021 after Bill McClintock paired the two for an installment of his mashups series.
McClintock called the combination of Metallica's James Hetfield's vocals and the classic Huey Lewis hit "Hip To Be Sandman" and credited as James Hetfield and the News.
The track features a mix of Metallica's "Enter Sandman", Huey Lewis and the News' "Hip to Be Square", Megadeth's "Peace Sells" and Judas Priest's "Living After Midnight," according to McClintock. Check it out below:
