(hennemusic) The Black Crowes will play a pair of shows in Las Vegas next February during Super Bowl weekend and they have shared an online promo video for the special shows.
Led by the reunited pair of brothers Chris and Rich Robinson, the band will perform at the House Of Blues on February 11 and 12, marking their return to the city following concerts at the venue last month that wrapped up their 2021 Shake Your Money Maker US Tour.
The shows fall on the same weekend as Super Bowl LVI, which will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on Sunday, February 13. Tickets are now on sale for the newly-announced Las Vegas dates; for more details, visit theblackcrowes.com. Watch the promo video here.
The Black Crowes Add Pair Of Las Vegas Shows To Reunion Tour
The Black Crowes Reschedule UK and European Tour
The Black Crowes Launch 'Brothers Of A Feather' Concert Film
The Black Crowes Reschedule Shake Your Money Maker Tour
Every Time I Die Say Keith Buckley 'Crucial' To Band- The Black Crowes Announce Super Bowl Weekend Concerts In Las Vegas- more
Slash Premieres New Single 'Fill My World'- Elton John And Ed Sheeran Team Up For 'Merry Christmas'- REO Speedwagon and Styx Tour- more
Carlos Santana Recovering From An Unscheduled Heart Procedure- Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Announces The Earthlings Tour- more
Iron Maiden Announce North American Tour- Ozzy, David Lee Roth, And More Focus Of New TV Series- Motley Crue- more
Caught In The Act: Rolling Stones Rock Detroit On No Filter Tour
Video Premiere: Budderside's 'Too Far'
Holiday Gift Guide: Food & Drink
Live: Welcome to Rockville Roars Into Daytona Beach