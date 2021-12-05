The Black Crowes Announce Super Bowl Weekend Concerts In Las Vegas

Poster for the Las Vegas shows

(hennemusic) The Black Crowes will play a pair of shows in Las Vegas next February during Super Bowl weekend and they have shared an online promo video for the special shows.

Led by the reunited pair of brothers Chris and Rich Robinson, the band will perform at the House Of Blues on February 11 and 12, marking their return to the city following concerts at the venue last month that wrapped up their 2021 Shake Your Money Maker US Tour.

The shows fall on the same weekend as Super Bowl LVI, which will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on Sunday, February 13. Tickets are now on sale for the newly-announced Las Vegas dates; for more details, visit theblackcrowes.com. Watch the promo video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

The Black Crowes Add Pair Of Las Vegas Shows To Reunion Tour

The Black Crowes Reschedule UK and European Tour

The Black Crowes Launch 'Brothers Of A Feather' Concert Film

The Black Crowes Reschedule Shake Your Money Maker Tour

News > The Black Crowes