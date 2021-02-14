Cradle Of Filth Launching Maledictus Athenaeum Comic Book Anthology Series

Cradle Of Filth have announced that they are launching a new comic book anthology series called "Maledictus Athenaeum" via Incendium and Heavy Metal Entertainment, under the all-new music focused OPUS imprint.

We were sent the following details: In the ruined halls of the Maledictus Athenaeum lie occult histories, sealed records, and cursed artifacts - this unholy archive explores the far corners of Cradle Of Filth's musical legacy, a vast universe of Ageless Vampires, Mythical Creatures and Vengeful Gods. The Countess, The Huntress, Lilith, The Manticore, and many more, will be revisited in stories from an all-star roster of comics talent from the pages of Heavy Metal Magazine and beyond.

Maledictus Athenaeum begins as a 5-issue series. The first print edition of each issue will be released as a prestige format limited edition collectible comic book, featuring cardstock covers, specialty foil treatments, glossy pages, and individual numbering. Each first printing will be limited to 2500 copies at $16.66, and available to order here . The first issue is available to order now and ships May 2021.

"Cradle Of Filth's collaboration with Incendium for the forthcoming comic series and action figures provides an incredible opportunity for fans to indulge and explore the mythologies and murk at the heart of the band's lyrical compositions," says Dani Filth. "As an avid collector of Horror figures for decades now - citing the enclosing walls and shelves of my home crammed with toys and memorabilia as an example - I was only too eager to embrace this emphatic union with a company that is as excited about bringing our brand of lascivious Gothic darkness to glorious undeath as we are."

Incendium CEO Llexi Leon adds, "Dani has created such a rich mythology across Cradle Of Filth's discography and we're thrilled to explore those dark fantasy worlds with our 'Maledictus Athenaeum' anthology, an ever growing gothic library that's sure enthral readers with an irresistible blend of horror, romance, mystery, and mayhem - featuring incredible visuals to inspire all manner of toys and collectibles across our lines."

