Tedeschi Trucks Band Launching Fireside Sessions Streaming Series

Event poster courtesy FCC Event poster courtesy FCC

Tedeschi Trucks Band have announced that they will be launching a six-episode series called "Fireside Sessions" that will feature newly-filmed home performances hosted by Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi.

They will be kicking the special series off this coming Thursday, February 18th at 8:00PM ET. With new episodes set to stream on the five Thursday nights that follow via Nugs.net.

Each episode will be filmed in 4K resolution and will be available on demand for 48 hours following the live broadcast. Fans can find ticket and bundle details here.

Susan had this to say, "It's good to play again! It's been months since we had a gig and it feels really great to be back. We hope everyone enjoys this and thanks for watching and listening."



Derek added, "We want to thank everybody for supporting the band and crew and all the charities we've been supporting on this break. It's helping to keep this train on the tracks, so thanks for being there, it means a lot to everybody."

