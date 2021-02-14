Tedeschi Trucks Band have announced that they will be launching a six-episode series called "Fireside Sessions" that will feature newly-filmed home performances hosted by Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi.
They will be kicking the special series off this coming Thursday, February 18th at 8:00PM ET. With new episodes set to stream on the five Thursday nights that follow via Nugs.net.
Each episode will be filmed in 4K resolution and will be available on demand for 48 hours following the live broadcast. Fans can find ticket and bundle details here.
Susan had this to say, "It's good to play again! It's been months since we had a gig and it feels really great to be back. We hope everyone enjoys this and thanks for watching and listening."
Derek added, "We want to thank everybody for supporting the band and crew and all the charities we've been supporting on this break. It's helping to keep this train on the tracks, so thanks for being there, it means a lot to everybody."
Tedeschi Trucks Band Streaming New Song 'Hard Case'
The Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce 2018 Residency
Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi Reveal Favorite Blues Guitarists
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Drive-By Truckers and Marcus King Summer Tour
Paul Stanley Addresses KISS Eddie Van Halen Rumor- Trivium's Matt Heafy Shares 'The Crusade Acoustic EP'- Megadeth Star Not Optimistic About Live Music Returning- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition
Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko
Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them
Paul Stanley Addresses KISS Eddie Van Halen Rumor
Trivium's Matt Heafy Shares 'The Crusade Acoustic EP'
Megadeth Star Not Optimistic About Live Music Returning This Year
Tedeschi Trucks Band Launching Fireside Sessions Streaming Series
Falling In Reverse Deliver 'I'm Not A Vampire (Revamped)' Video
Riverside Share Special Live Video To Celebrate 'Out Of Myself' Release
The Ghost Inside's Andrew Tkaczyk Joins LGND Project For 'Spite Me'
Toto Frontman Joseph Williams Shares 'Wilma Fingadoux' Video