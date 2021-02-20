Pink Floyd Share Alternate Video Version Of Arnold Layne

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are sharing an alternate video version for their debut 1967 single, "Arnold Layne." Directed by Derek Nice, the original clip saw the band members hanging out with a mannequin on the beach in East Wittering, West Sussex in February; a second version - which features the only known footage of Syd Barrett lip-synching to the song - was filmed at Hampstead Heath and St. Michael's Church in Highgate, London about two months later.

"Arnold Layne" - which details the story of a transvestite who steals women's clothes from washing lines - reached No. 20 on the UK singles charts while the band were recording their debut album, "The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn."

Inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1996 and the UK Music Hall Of Fame in 2005, Pink Floyd released their final album, "The Endless River", in 2014.

Pink Floyd recently swept top honors in the 2020 hennemusic Rock News Awards, where they captured the titles of Rock News Artist Of The Year and Rock News Story Of The Year in the 11th annual event.

