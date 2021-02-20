Pink Floyd Share Alternate Video Version Of Arnold Layne

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are sharing an alternate video version for their debut 1967 single, "Arnold Layne." Directed by Derek Nice, the original clip saw the band members hanging out with a mannequin on the beach in East Wittering, West Sussex in February; a second version - which features the only known footage of Syd Barrett lip-synching to the song - was filmed at Hampstead Heath and St. Michael's Church in Highgate, London about two months later.
"Arnold Layne" - which details the story of a transvestite who steals women's clothes from washing lines - reached No. 20 on the UK singles charts while the band were recording their debut album, "The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn."
Inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1996 and the UK Music Hall Of Fame in 2005, Pink Floyd released their final album, "The Endless River", in 2014.
Pink Floyd recently swept top honors in the 2020 hennemusic Rock News Awards, where they captured the titles of Rock News Artist Of The Year and Rock News Story Of The Year in the 11th annual event. hennemusic is featuring BOTH versions of the video for fans to enjoy. Watch them here.
Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Reveals Rescheduled The Echoes Tour Dates
Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Shares 'Morning Has Broken' Performance
Pink Floyd Share Classic 1972 Performance Video
Pink Floyd Share Video Of Classic 1972 Performance
Black Sabbath and Pink Floyd Icons Team Up For New Song 2020 In Review
Roger Waters Streams Performance Video Of Pink Floyd Classic 'Money' 2020 In Review
Roger Waters Plays Pink Floyd Tracks From 'The Wall' In Isolation 2020 In Review
Pink Floyd Share Animated Video For 1971 Classic
Pink Floyd Streamed Rare Version Of 'Comfortably Numb' 2020 In Review
Kid Rock Using Pandemic To Make New Album- Trivium's Matt Heafy Unplugs For Shogun EP- Glassjaw Share Full Performance Of The 'Coloring Book' EP- Metallica- more
Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition
Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko
Kid Rock Using Pandemic To Make New Album
Trivium's Matt Heafy Unplugs For Shogun EP
Glassjaw Share Full Performance Of The 'Coloring Book' EP
Metallica Rock 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' For BlizzCon
Pink Floyd Share Alternate Video Version Of Arnold Layne
Unreleased Gary Moore Blues Collection Previewed
Whitesnake Share 'Whipping Boy Blues' 2021 Remix Video
Blackmore's Night Release 'Nature's Light' Video