Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has been spending part of his time during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown creating original art that also acts as social commentary.
His latest piece of art declares "the internet we got hacked", but with another recent picture that he shared via social media, Roth explains how he got out of jury duty.
In a piece entitled "Jury Duty" is an ocean scene with a frog and two fish with wide opened mouths and eyes. Roth added several lines of text to the piece that reads as follows:
"Transcript
Judge: Juror No. 7, Do you think you would make a good juror?
No. 7: Yes your honor, I do.
Judge: And why is that?
No. 7: You honor, I've done a lot of traveling and I know the good and bad neighborhoods
Judge: Good and bad neighborhoods?
No. 7: Your honor, I've seen whole communities where every single person in them was a crook, a liar, a thief, or covering for somebody who was (stunned silence)
Judge: Juror No. 7, can you tell me one of those neighborhoods?
No. 7 Your honor, my first example would be the legal community of Beverly Hills..
This is how I got out of jury duty
See the post here.
B-Sides: The Dead Daisies Reunite With Ozzy Drummer, Bob Rock Sells Metallica Rights, David Lee Roth and more
David Lee Roth Offered To Manage Tesla
David Lee Roth Shares Covid-19 Vaccines Inspired Art
David Lee Roth Weighs In On More Controversies With Artwork 2020 In Review
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Still Has It Says Vai 2020 In Review
David Lee Roth Says He Was Van Halen 'Musical Director' 2020 In Review
David Lee Roth Aimed To Go Beyond Van Halen With Solo Band 2020 In Review
David Lee Roth Mixed Van Halen And Solo Classics At Vegas Kickoff 2020 In Review
David Lee Roth Has Every Right To Play Van Halen Songs Says Wolfgang
Of Mice & Men Rediscovered Why They Make Music- How Van Halen's David Lee Roth Got Out Of Jury Duty- Limited Edition Pink Floyd Print Series Launched- Marty Friedman- more
Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition
Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko
Of Mice & Men Rediscovered Why They Make Music
How Van Halen's David Lee Roth Got Out Of Jury Duty
Limited Edition Pink Floyd Print Series Launched
Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Releases 'Makenaide' Video
Ricky Warwick Shares 'You're My Rock And Roll'
Hot Hot Heat, Fitz & The Tantrums Offshoot Release 'Young Libertine' Video
Todd Rundgren's 'A Wizard, A True Star... Live' Colored Vinyl Coming
Flying Cupid Gets Animated For 'Into The Light'