Limited Edition Pink Floyd Print Series Launched

Echo has launched a limited edition Pink Floyd 2021 Print Series that is officially licensed and features some of today's visual artists creating works inspired by Pink Floyd.

They launched the series this past week with a WolfSkullJack print that commemorates Pink Floyd's performance from October 13, 1973, in Vienna, Austria.

WolfSkullJack had this to say, "My father introduced me to Pink Floyd when I was but a wee pup and Dark Side of the moon was a regular on the record player. I am eternally thankful to have inherited his excellent music taste!

When working for musicians I love to put on their music as I sketch and ink in an attempt to capture the band's essence and I think that shines through here. The art is heavily influenced by Time and Breathe, two of my favorites, with reference to the lyrics, 'Run, rabbit run' in Breathe.

"Wolves in my work are often ethereal/celestial creatures who represent time and space. The wolf is represented as part of the natural life cycle of the rabbit in an all-natural way rather than something sinister."

The 12-color screen print measures 18"x24" and is available in the following limited edition variations: Gallery Edition - 175 pcs / $55 - (Lava Foil Variant) - 75 pcs / $80 - Rainbow Variant - 75 pcs / $80. Find more details here.

