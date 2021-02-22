Blink-182's New Album To Feature Unusual Collaborators

Blink-182's Travis Barker has revealed some more details about the band's forthcoming album, including some unexpected collaborators that will be featured on the effort.

Barker made the comments during an appearance on the Rock This podcast and said that the new record, the follow-up to their 2019 effort "Nine", is "60 percent done".

He went on to reveal some of the guests that they have recruited for the record. He said (via NME), "There's like a song with Grimes right now that's really, really cool that I love. There's a song with Uzi that's really, really cool that we did with Pharrell."

Travis went on to assure fans that the band is not changing their sound even though they are working with artists from other genres. "I mean, it's not like Blink's making a rap song or anything. It's like bringing Uzi over to our world. So it's more of a punk kind of like reggae feeling song.

"I don't think Blink will ever be anything but a pop-punk band. I mean, that's who we are. And I feel like our fans have kind of journeyed with us when we've done songs like 'Miss You' or ballads like 'Adam's Song'.

"But, like, we're never going to veer too far off from what we are - like, I'm like a punk kid at heart, you know what I mean?

"Whether it's like pop-punk with Blink or whatever with [Machine Gun Kelly] or whatever with Trippie, that's where my heart's at. Like, I was raised on rap music and punk rock music. It's kind of all I know."

