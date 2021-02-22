Singled Out: Blisskrieg's Inside Me

Blisskrieg (featuring former members of Days of the New, Tantric, Submersed, and Eye Empire) just released their debut album "Remedy" and to celebrate we asked frontman Donald Carpenter to tell us about the single "Inside Me". Here is the story:

For me, songwriting is a delicate dance between my intimate intention and creating the space to allow the listener to find their story within it. "Inside Me", from my perspective, is a journey through ego and a daily battle with mental illness and addiction.

The song begins with a melodic, harmonious chant acknowledging the beast within.

In the first verse, we find our central character living in an ego filled haze, fueled by a numbing addiction. As the verse comes to an end, our character realizes that the choices he has made in his life could cost him his soul. In the chorus we again acknowledge the beast again through a straight, almost punkish melody that is intended to mimic the repetitive, tormenting nature of mental illness.

The second verse continues right where we left off in the first with our character becoming overwhelmed by his misguided actions. It is in this moment that the weight of those actions overcomes him and he surrenders to the will of the Savior. On his knees he cries out, hands to the sky for healing.

Through the rest of the song, we witness the purging of a soul and the redemption of its spirit. Our character is now ready to begin its journey.

Music and songwriting has always been a therapeutic process for me and with Blisskrieg, it reached new heights. This is a song for anyone who feels alone, tired, angry or misunderstood. We are not perfect, we are not our demons and there is light in this cold, dark world. We just have to surrender to love.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

Related Stories

News > Blisskrieg