Soundgarden React To Vicky Cornell's Lawsuit

Michael Angulia | 02-22-2021

Soundgarden have shared a public statement reacting to the recent news that they were sued by Chris Cornell's widow Vicky Cornell over terms of a "buyout price" for her stake in the band on behalf of her late husband's estate.

The band's camp issued the following statement, "The buyout offer that was demanded by the Estate has been grossly mischaracterized and we are confident that clarity will come out in court. All offers to buy out our interests have been unsolicited and rejected outright.

"For more than a year, Soundgarden's social media accounts have been hijacked; misleading and confusing our fans. Being a band from Washington State since 1984, we are proud of Soundgarden's musical legacy, work and career. We look forward to completing the final Soundgarden album." Read the report about Vicky's lawsuit here.


