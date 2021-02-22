.

The Spill Canvas Visit The 'Darkside' With New Video

Keavin Wiggins | 02-22-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Conduit cover art courtesy Big Picture Media

The Spill Canvas have shared a music video for their brand new single "Darkside". The song if the third track they have shared from their forthcoming album, "Conduit", which is set to hit stores on March 5th.

Frontman Nick Thomas had this to say about the new single, "I feel this 3rd single from Conduit is the most suitable song to demonstrate our concerted effort to make the most dynamically vast rock album we could.

"Mining the lyrical content from several old demos, I couldn't be happier with the outcome-a cohesive portrait of a wildly toxic relationship from my past; wrought with infidelity and jealousy on both sides.

"Merging with the minor key, up-tempo groove, there's an attitude of darkness the title references that we sought to adequately represent on this new record." Watch the video below:


Related Stories


The Spill Canvas Visit The 'Darkside' With New Video

The Spill Canvas Recruit Eisley's Sherri Dupree-Bemis For New Song

News > The Spill Canvas



advertisement
Day In Rock

Blink-182's New Album To Feature Unusual Collaborators- Dee Snider Slams 'Elitist' Rock Hall Committee Members- Soundgarden React To Vicky Cornell's Lawsuit- more

Reviews

On The Record: Frankie Goes to Hollywood

Tash Sultana - Terra Firma

Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

advertisement
Latest News

Blink-182's New Album To Feature Unusual Collaborators

Dee Snider Slams 'Elitist' Rock Hall Committee Members

Soundgarden React To Vicky Cornell's Lawsuit

The Juliana Theory Get Reimagined For First New Album In 15 Years

Green Day Release 'Here Comes The Shock' Video

The Spill Canvas Visit The 'Darkside' With New Video

Kissing Candice 'Raise Her' With New Video

Budderside Reveal 'Wide Awake' Video