The Spill Canvas Visit The 'Darkside' With New Video

The Spill Canvas have shared a music video for their brand new single "Darkside". The song if the third track they have shared from their forthcoming album, "Conduit", which is set to hit stores on March 5th.

Frontman Nick Thomas had this to say about the new single, "I feel this 3rd single from Conduit is the most suitable song to demonstrate our concerted effort to make the most dynamically vast rock album we could.

"Mining the lyrical content from several old demos, I couldn't be happier with the outcome-a cohesive portrait of a wildly toxic relationship from my past; wrought with infidelity and jealousy on both sides.

"Merging with the minor key, up-tempo groove, there's an attitude of darkness the title references that we sought to adequately represent on this new record." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

The Spill Canvas Recruit Eisley's Sherri Dupree-Bemis For New Song

News > The Spill Canvas