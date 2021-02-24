Dave Mustaine Inks Megadeal With Gibson

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine has inked a deal with Gibson guitars as their latest brand ambassador and his signature line from the company will include both electric and acoustic models across their various brands, Gibson, Epiphone and Kramer.

Dave had this to say, "One of first albums I ever bought was Kiss Alive. On the back of that LP was the Gibson logo, followed by 'Kiss uses Gibson Guitars because they want the best'. Period.

"Years later, I'm still that same fan, but now I've been playing, touring, writing, and performing around the world myself, and I can say that I could not agree more with that statement.

"As I was looking for a change in my guitars, I met with Cesar and got his perspective on the vision and direction Gibson is taking. I saw passion, respect for the instruments, a focus on quality and a company that is led by guitar players.

"I feel I am finally at home with Gibson and I am proud of what we're building together. I can't wait for the world to get their hands on the new Gibson, Epiphone, and Kramer Dave Mustaine Collection guitars. This is a dream come true for me, don't #@!# wake me up."



Cesar Gueikian of Gibson Brands added, "It's an honor to welcome icon, pioneer and visionary musician Dave Mustaine to the Gibson family as our brand ambassador.

"Dave is one of the most influential metal icons and riff lords of all time, having paved the way for multiple generations of players to carry the flag for hard rock and heavy metal, from riff writers to shredders and everyone in between.

"Working with Dave is especially gratifying because he is a guitar nerd like me, who gets involved in every aspect of the development of the concepts and ideas we have been designing with him at the Gibson Lab.

"When I was as kid learning how to play guitar, I aspired to play Dave's riffs and I was one of the fortunate fans who attended their Youthanasia Tour concert at Estadio Obras Sanitarias in 1994, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where the 'Aguante Megadeth' chant was born over the song Symphony of Destruction. That was an epic night that I will never forget.

"I look forward to bringing this partnership to life and unveiling the first stages of the Dave Mustaine Collection to the world." Watch a new interview with Dave and Cesar below:

