The Black Crowes Have 'Piles' Of Unreleased Music

The Black Crowes' Rich Robinson revealed in a new interview that the band has a wealth of "amazing" unreleased material that they have recorded over the years.

Rich and his brother Chris spoke with Radio.com live to promote the 30th anniversary of their debut "Shake Your Money Maker", the celebratory reunion tour plans that were sidelined by the pandemic.

During the chat, Rich shared, "We do have piles of stuff over piles of years that's pretty amazing. We were always going into [the] studio. I think we went into the studio several times between Shake Your Money Maker and Southern Harmony, Southern Harmony and Amorica, and so on."

Chris addressed the dynamics with Rich. He said, "I understand where I let my brother down over the years. Where I really should've been his brother, but I wasn't his brother, even if I thought my actions at the time were facilitating that." Check out the full interview here.

Related Stories

The Black Crowes Share Video For Previously Unreleased 'Charming Mess'

The Black Crowes Cover John Lennon Classic 'Jealous Guy'

The Black Crowes Stream Previously Unreleased Song

The Black Crowes Postpone Reunion Tour

The Black Crowes Stream Live Acoustic Footage

The Black Crowes Rock NPR Tiny Desk Concert

The Black Crowes Launch Acoustic Tour In London

The Black Crowes Stars To Play Love Rocks Concert

The Black Crowes Play Rare Club Show

News > The Black Crowes