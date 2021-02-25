The Black Crowes' Rich Robinson revealed in a new interview that the band has a wealth of "amazing" unreleased material that they have recorded over the years.
Rich and his brother Chris spoke with Radio.com live to promote the 30th anniversary of their debut "Shake Your Money Maker", the celebratory reunion tour plans that were sidelined by the pandemic.
During the chat, Rich shared, "We do have piles of stuff over piles of years that's pretty amazing. We were always going into [the] studio. I think we went into the studio several times between Shake Your Money Maker and Southern Harmony, Southern Harmony and Amorica, and so on."
Chris addressed the dynamics with Rich. He said, "I understand where I let my brother down over the years. Where I really should've been his brother, but I wasn't his brother, even if I thought my actions at the time were facilitating that." Check out the full interview here.
The Black Crowes Share Video For Previously Unreleased 'Charming Mess'
The Black Crowes Cover John Lennon Classic 'Jealous Guy'
The Black Crowes Stream Previously Unreleased Song
The Black Crowes Postpone Reunion Tour
The Black Crowes Stream Live Acoustic Footage
The Black Crowes Rock NPR Tiny Desk Concert
The Black Crowes Launch Acoustic Tour In London
The Black Crowes Stars To Play Love Rocks Concert
The Black Crowes Play Rare Club Show
Bruce Springsteen Accepts Plea Deal And DWI Charge Dropped- Angus Young Explains Inspiration For AC/DC Classic- Queen's Roger Taylor Addresses George Michael Rumors- more
On The Record: Frankie Goes to Hollywood
Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition
Bruce Springsteen Accepts Plea Deal And DWI Charge Dropped
Angus Young Explains Inspiration For AC/DC Classic
Queen's Roger Taylor Addresses George Michael Rumors
The Dead Year (Darkest Hour, Daughters Of Mara) Share First Single
The Black Crowes Have 'Piles' Of Unreleased Music
AFI 'Looking Tragic' With New Video
Why Of Mice & Men Are Focusing On Releasing EPs
Queensryche's Todd La Torre Releases 'Hellbound And Down' Video