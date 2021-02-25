.

The Dead Year (Darkest Hour, Daughters Of Mara) Share First Single

Keavin Wiggins | 02-25-2021

The Dead Year

The Dead Year, a new project from Kris Norris (Darkest Hour) and Shawn Zuzek (Daughters of Mara), have released their debut single, which is entitled "Scars".

The aptly named project was born out of idle time during the pandemic, according to the announcement. Songwriters Norris and Zuzek (came together for an informal, "just for fun" project that quickly became something much more.

They recruited Kanky Lora (Soulfly/Straight Line Stitch) to play drums and Marco Rivao (Samael) to play keys on their debut single "Scars". Check it out below:


