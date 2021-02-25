.

Why Of Mice & Men Are Focusing On Releasing EPs

Keavin Wiggins | 02-25-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Of Mice Men

Of Mice & Men singer and bassist Aaron Pauley has explained why the band is now focusing on releasing music via EPs instead of putting out full length albums.

The band is releasing their new EP "Timeless" this week (Friday, February 25th) and Pauley spoke to Metal Mal about the effort, which may be the first of a series of Eps from the band to come.

Aaron explained how that allows the band to get new music out to fans faster. He said, "For us, that approach minimizes the length of time between us finishing material and you being able to hear it.

"I think the time it takes to create, and then eventually curate, an album's worth of material, it takes a lot longer and creates a lot more lag time in that conversation than creating a few songs that are a snapshot in time and releasing those, and you can kind of do that in a more timely manner.

"You're almost releasing smaller snapshots in time, smaller collections, and it just makes for the ability to release new music all year." Watch the interview below:


Related Stories


Why Of Mice & Men Are Focusing On Releasing EPs

Of Mice & Men Rediscovered Why They Make Music

Of Mice & Men Streaming 'Timeless' Song

Of Mice & Men Get Animated For 'Obsolete' Video

Evanescence and Of Mice and Men Stars Lead All Star Dio Cover

Of Mice and Men and A Skylit Drive Offshoot Signals Share New Song

Of Mice & Men Cancel Spring Tour Dates

Of Mice & Men's Aaron Pauley Had Emergency Surgery 2019 In Review

Of Mice and Men Offshoot Dayshell Announce Album

Of Mice & Men Release 'Taste Of Regret' Video

News > Of Mice Men



advertisement
Day In Rock

Bruce Springsteen Accepts Plea Deal And DWI Charge Dropped- Angus Young Explains Inspiration For AC/DC Classic- Queen's Roger Taylor Addresses George Michael Rumors- more

Reviews

On The Record: Frankie Goes to Hollywood

Tash Sultana - Terra Firma

Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

advertisement
Latest News

Bruce Springsteen Accepts Plea Deal And DWI Charge Dropped

Angus Young Explains Inspiration For AC/DC Classic

Queen's Roger Taylor Addresses George Michael Rumors

The Dead Year (Darkest Hour, Daughters Of Mara) Share First Single

The Black Crowes Have 'Piles' Of Unreleased Music

AFI 'Looking Tragic' With New Video

Why Of Mice & Men Are Focusing On Releasing EPs

Queensryche's Todd La Torre Releases 'Hellbound And Down' Video