Drive-By Truckers' Jay Gonzalez Shares Duet With Michael Cerveris

Drive-By Truckers star Jay Gonzalez has released a performance video for his new duet with 2x Tony Award singer/actor Michael Cerveris (Tommy, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Fun Home and Assassins).

The song is entitled "Crying Through The Wall" and a version without Cerveris will appear on Gonzalez's forthcoming solo album, "Back To The Hive", which he will be releasing on March 5th.

Jay had this to say about the special collaboration, "Most people know Michael because of his incredible roles in Broadway musicals, but perhaps not as many are aware that he fronts his own amazing band, Loose Cattle, who invited me to play on their cover of 'Fear is a Man's Best Friend.

"As a guy writing pop tunes in his carport music room, it is beyond an honor to have Michael's outstanding voice singing one of my songs. Michael and I performed and filmed ourselves in our respective homes, and John Britt edited the final video." Watch the video below:

